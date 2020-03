From Terry Woolard the South Orange Maplewood School District:

School District Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood.

The SAT test scheduled for this Saturday, March 14th, has been canceled. Please watch your emails for information from the College Board in regard . . .

