Maplewood Launches Arts Registry Featuring Local Artists, Professionals, Organizations

From the Township of Maplewood and the Division of Arts & Culture:

The Township of Maplewood with the Division of Arts & Culture (DAC) announces the creation of dynamic Arts Registry for local artists, arts professionals, and arts organizations. Serving as a free virtual hub and online networking tool, the Arts Registry will provide a platform for the arts community to promote and share their work, and connect them with those seeking talent.

The Maplewood and South Orange community is filled with individuals, groups, and organizations who share a singular mission: to create and collaborate. With the current realities we all face—artistic venues, stages, and galleries dark—Maplewood is turning its focus to helping artists weather the times. The Arts Registry offers a new and innovative way for artists to share their work; the searchable directory facilitates connection opportunities for collaboration in the arts industry specifically in the towns of Maplewood and South Orange.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to create profiles on the registry. It’s free, and easy to access. Users can learn about other artists, as well as activities of organizations in the community; organizations can expand their ranks using the multitude of talents in the area. The most valuable part of this registry, however, comes with the energy and resources put into the registry by the Township itself. Since part of the mission of the Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture is to support and elevate the arts community, and will promote this registry outside of the Maplewood area: to other towns in Essex County, Northern New Jersey, and throughout the state. Raising the profile of our community’s artists has long been a goal, and this registry will help the Township accomplish that.

Victor De Luca, Maplewood Committeeman and Liaison to the Maplewood Arts Council confirms, “The Arts Registry will showcase the myriad of diverse, local, hometown talent, and further connect our neighborhood arts community to the art world at large. Ultimately, the Arts Registry is a commitment to and investment in art, and will be essential to aid future viability of our arts individuals and industries.”

DAC strives to lift our two towns as a cultural and artistic center, while continuing to grow and attract residents and visitors who value the arts. According to Ana De Archuleta, Director, Arts & Culture, “Artists want nothing more than to work in their chosen field, sell their art, get hired for a gig, and express their creativity. This platform will allow artists to gather all their materials and information in an accessible one-stop shop to share their work with their industries and the community.”

Marcy Thompson, Chair of the Maplewood Arts Council (MAC) believes, “Artists of all disciplines, particularly those with a minimal online presence, can benefit from getting involved with the local arts community. The Arts Registry will help them do just that. I encourage all local artists to create a profile, and start making connections.”

To further expand the reach, artists and art professionals in the Arts Registry will be featured in weekly Artist Spotlights on Maplewoodartsandculture.org and on DAC social media outlets. DAC will also be hosting events and meet ups for the artists and organizations in the registry.

The Township of Maplewood invites all Artists, Arts Professionals, For-Profit, and Non-Profit Arts Organization to add themselves to the Arts Registry. Both individual and group profiles are adaptable to specific disciplines and allow for inclusion of photos, work samples, press and contact information, as well as links to an artist or group’s website and social media platforms. In turn, producers, agents, arts administrators, and other individuals can use the search engine feature to review profiles and easily connect with artists.

Visit: www.soma-artsregistry.com

For more information please visit http://www. maplewoodartsandculture.org/ or email [email protected]

The mission of the Division of Arts & Culture, under the Community Service Department is to foster a creative community of artists and organizations, enhancing the quality of life for residents of Maplewood by ensuring that artistic and cultural experiences are inclusive and accessible to all.