Under Cover Music Fest Moved to Sunday, June 1

by The Village Green

Organizers decided the forecast looks better for the free daylong outdoor music festival filled with epic music, food, fun and dancing.

The Village Green
The Under Cover Music Fest, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Sunday, June 1, 2025 because of a forecast calling for rain on Saturday.

The festival, which takes place in the Sloan Street parking lot, runs from noon to 8 p.m. and includes eight bands covering everything from The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac to Erykah Badu and the Grateful Dead.

There will be food from downtown vendors and beer provided at the South Orange Downtown Beer Garden, as well as a Y-zone for free games, crafts and fun for kids, sponsored but he South Mountain YMCA from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival is free and open to all

The festival is presented by South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village Recreation and Cultural Affairs with support from Mark Murphy’s Music, PSE&G, Jus’ Tacos, Garden of Edith and South Mountain YMCA.

For more information, visit South Orange Downtown’s website.

