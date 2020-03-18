Ani Ramen Maplewood, Montclair, Jersey City to Share Free Family Meal Kits

Montclair NJ, March 17, 2020 – “ANI” translates to English as “big brother”, conveying the idea of nurturing and growth in the way that family relationships bring together and strengthen communities. As a heartfelt demonstration of care for their local legions of ramen lovers, Ani Ramen is sharing for free, the BEST FAMILY MEAL EVER, at three of their community locations. What better way to soothe the heart and soul in these difficult times than with a delicious bowl of ramen?

Each Ani Ramen Family Meal Kit will serve 3 to 4 ramen lovers, and will contain Ani’s incredible broth, a hearty serving of their exclusive Sun Noodles, fresh veggies, and proteins. Guests are asked to please bring their own bag to carry away their meal kits. This will be strictly grab-and-go, to minimize contact. First come, first served, while supplies last. (Ani Ramen will, as always, uphold the highest level of cleanliness and caution in the preparation of each meal kit.)

Ani Ramen Gift Cards will also be available at each pick-up point, for sharing the future gift of ramen with friends or family. As an additional thank you, Ani Ramen is matching purchases: for $50, get a $100 gift card, or for $25, get $50. And there will be swag: the first 25 guests at each location will receive an Ani t-shirt.

Founder Luck Sarabhayavanija says, “We love seeing people together, sharing food and drink, at Ani Ramen. It was hard to close our doors, if only temporarily, and this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for our guests’ understanding and loyalty during this challenging time.”

More from Ani Ramen: The Ani Ramen team made the extremely difficult decision to temporarily close Ani Ramen locations as of Monday, March 16th due to the current COVID-19 situation. This decision was made with everyone’s safety and well-being in mind.

Real time status updates, detail of outreach efforts, and more can be found on Ani Ramen’s social media pages @aniramen. The team hopes to lead the charge in assisting to end this pandemic, and encourages others in the food and beverage industry to stand with them.