Support Our Struggling Maplewood Small Businesses at Baker Street Spring Flea on Saturday, May 3

From Meus Shop:

Walk through Maplewood Village on any given weekend, and you’ll see what makes this town special – neighbors chatting on sidewalks, kids waving at dogs, coffee cups clutched in mittened hands. It’s charming, yes. But more than that, it’s built on small businesses – owned, run, and supported by people who live right here.

And while that might sound idyllic, the reality is more complicated.

Small businesses are struggling. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 58% of small business owners now cite inflation as their top concern. Revenue is down, operational costs are up, and consumer habits are shifting fast. Online retail giants like Amazon have only intensified the pressure – convenience and next-day shipping often win out over shopping local, even when people have good intentions. The “Amazon effect” has fundamentally reshaped expectations around pricing, speed, and availability, creating a playing field that feels anything but fair to independent retailers.

Locally, the impact is being felt just as deeply.

“After checking in with my shop neighbors on Baker Street and in South Orange, it’s clear that most of us are seeing a noticeable drop in sales compared to last year,” says Marichelle Hills, owner of MEUS and co-producer of the Flea. “We’re not sure if it’s tied to the uncertainty around the current administration and the economy, or something else – but it’s real. We’re all bracing ourselves for a lot of unknowns. We were fortunate to survive COVID, and now, more than ever, we need our community to stay loyal and continue to rally around the small shops that make our town so desirable – shops that help keep our neighborhoods vibrant and our real estate values strong.”

That’s why we created The Baker Street Spring Flea.

This event is our way of doing something – something that brings us back together, out of our screens and into our streets. It’s not just about shopping (though you’ll find amazing things). It’s about creating a space where community and commerce can thrive side by side. Where you can meet the person who made your earrings. Where your kid can buy a handmade candle from another kid just down the block. Where spending your Saturday means investing in your town.

“We wanted to create something that feels like Maplewood,” says Maggie Marotta, owner of Baker Street Market and co-producer of the flea. “Something approachable and joyful and full of heart – where neighbors can support neighbors.”











This season marks our biggest Flea yet – with over 80 vendors, food trucks, free kid-friendly activities, and the debut of our Tomorrow’s Makers section, showcasing local youth entrepreneurs ages 10–18. And for the first time ever, thanks to a generous partnership with CHSSF (Columbia High School Scholarship Fund), Neighbors Wine Shop, and SOMA Brewing Co., we’re excited to introduce the brand-new Tap & Wine Yard – a space to sip, unwind, and toast to the people who make our town so special. Of course, all your favorite shops will be open and ready for business as well!

The day will also feature an incredible lineup of local music, including dream pop band Darla & the Darlings, the high-voltage family crew The Dot Tones, and Splinter, a four-person cover band made up of Columbia High School students. DJs Josh Doubles and Aaron Kirtz will keep the vibes flowing all day long.

“This isn’t just about supporting small businesses,” Maggie adds. “It’s about making space for connection. About saying: we’re still here, and we’re still showing up for each other.”

Events like this aren’t possible without community-wide support. We’re deeply grateful to the Maplewood Village Alliance and Maplewood Township for their continued encouragement and partnership in helping bring this day to life. Their support reminds us that this town truly understands the value of community-first events like these.

The Baker Street Spring Flea takes place on Saturday, May 3rd from 11AM–5PM (rain date May 4th), right in the heart of Maplewood Village. Come for the music. Come for the food. Come to discover something beautiful, made by someone who lives just down the road.

Come because Maplewood isn’t Maplewood without its small businesses.

And we need each other more than ever.

www.instagram.com/bakerstreetflea