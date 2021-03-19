Essex County Announces Upcoming Schedule of COVID-19 Testing Sites

From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced the upcoming schedule of Coronavirus testing sites sponsored by Essex County. The tests are being offered to Essex County residents free of charge. To make an appointment, please visit www.EssexCovid.org or call 973-877-8456.

Upcoming testing locations are as follows:

Tuesday, March 23rd, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Hall of Records Complex, Employee Parking Deck, 50 West Market Street, Newark

Saturday, March 27th, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Essex County Department of Public Works, 99 West Bradford Avenue, Cedar Grove

Additional dates will be announced.

“Unfortunately, Essex County leads the state in the number of deaths caused by the Coronavirus. Our fight against this deadly disease is far from over and we must remain vigilant and aggressive to combat it. Testing is a critical tool that will tell us exactly how widespread the virus is and who has been infected. Whether you are exhibiting symptoms of the Coronavirus or not, we encourage residents to make an appointment and get tested,” DiVincenzo said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for Essex residents to have access to testing. The Weequahic site has been hugely successful and offering other satellite testing sites will make getting tested more convenient,” he added.

“Our COVID-19 testing site in Weequahic Park has successfully provided Essex County residents with local access to testing. Through the hard work of our County leadership, and our health professionals, our Satellite Testing Sites will now provide us with the ability to bring COVID-19 testing to multiple municipalities throughout the county. It is clear that expanding our testing capabilities is the proper course of action, and I thank and congratulate our leadership for their tireless work in putting this together. Lastly, I implore all of our residents to take advantage of the Satellite Testing Sites and get themselves tested,” County Commission President Wayne Richardson said.

Essex County residents with or without symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Residents age 8 years and older are welcome to get tested. Residents are encouraged to get retested if they have taken the swab or saliva tests 14 days ago or more and have received negative test results. Testing is provided free of charge; health insurance is not required.

To make an appointment, residents should visit www.EssexCOVID.org or call 973-877-8456. They will be required to complete a short questionnaire. When finished, they will be provided with an appointment time and a confirmation number. Residents should bring the confirmation number with them. They are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

