South Orange-Maplewood Board of School Estimate Public Session to Be Held Virtually on March 11

From the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education:
The Board of School Estimate will meet in Public Session on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform to provide an update on construction and debt service. No action will be taken.
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SomaTV: Click Here
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information
Join By Phone
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Meeting ID: 129 724 8434
Meeting PW: 67264320
Watch on Public Access Television
- Channel 35 in Maplewood
- Channel 19 in South Orange
- Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.
Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks
Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of School Estimate during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of School Estimate, please visit our online Hearing of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks web page.
In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of School Estimate. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of School Estimate meeting.
Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.
- Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).
- Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.
- Install Webex for Android devices.
Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak
Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOSE meeting by completing the following form:
March 11 2021 – BOSE Meeting Public Participation Signup (Audio Comment)
Step 3 – Connect To The BOSE Meeting
Connect to the BOSE Meeting. Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.
Step 4 – Provide your audio comment
During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.