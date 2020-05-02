Maplewood Garden Club Virtual Plant Sale Opens May 7 —with Some Limits

From The Maplewood Garden Club:

Dear MGC members:

We sincerely hope this email finds everyone healthy and safe. We have a number of announcements including some about our Annual Plant Sale. We apologize for the long [message] but there is a lot of information to share with you all.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic most of our club events have been canceled. This includes the May Meeting, the June Awards Dinner and the July Garden Walk. Though some of these events are a couple of months out or longer, they do take a lot of preparation months earlier and under the current circumstances we just can’t ask people to risk their safety to plan these events, or can we risk the money that needs to be put up front when there is very high likelihood that the events will be canceled.

Our Annual Plant Sale will still happen, but it will happen almost all Online. Because so much of the Plant Sale preparation starts months before the actual sale we had already invested a tremendous amount of money and effort before anyone ever heard of Coronavirus. Although we canceled whatever we possibly could, we still have been growing plants for months now and had already accepted delivery on a number of items that can’t be returned. Which brings us Plan B.

The Plant Sale Committee has been extremely busy along with many club volunteers building an Online Store for the sale. We contracted with SquareSpace to help us put this Store together, helping to ensure a smooth Sale. We will comply and insist with all New Jersey Health regulations to ensure a safe sale from order to delivery. We will insist on everyone participating do the same as your safety and health is our number one concern.

Following are the Online Plant Sale details:

We are offering perennials for sun, part shade and shade, as well as a limited variety of annuals, edibles and tomatoes. However, we are unable to offer our normal selection of vegetables and herbs that have been so popular inside the tent, nor will we be offering any of the many colorful annuals. In an effort to distribute product to as many community members as possible, we are limiting purchase of grafted tomatoes to no more than 2 per variety and no more than 6 per transaction.

We will be offering online shopping only. All orders must be paid-in-full online, and a scheduled pick-up time must be selected. Please note: In order to comply with health regulations, All Sales Are Final. There will be no browsing, additional in person purchases, exchanges or refunds at the pick-up location. All customers and volunteers are required to wear a mask or face covering and we also recommend wearing gloves.

In view of the restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, and to insure the protection of our valued customers and MGC members:

-MGC requires all customers and volunteers to wear face coverings or masks and we also recommend wearing gloves.

-All orders will be assembled in advanced by MGC volunteers.

-Customers should arrive at their scheduled time, not before or after. Pick-up times are Monday through Friday 4:45-8PM, Saturday 9AM-5PM. If you miss your prearranged time slot, then you will have to revisit the Online Store and reschedule a new pickup slot.

-By Maplewood Town orders there can be only one customer car in the parking lot at a time.

-Please come to the rear of Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St., Maplewood, via the Park Road driveway and pull up to the bottom of the hill in the rear of the parking lot.

-Bring a copy of your order. There will be an MGC member to guide you to your order.

-Be prepared to load your order into your car. MGC volunteers will not be able to help load your car for their safety.

-Bring help if you will need it.

-The link to the Online Store will be published by 9AM on Thursday May 7th on the Maplewood Garden Club Plant Sale Page. The link will take you to the Maplewood Garden Club Online Plant Sale store. We are keeping the private until May 7th to give everyone equal opportunity to the plants.

One or two days before the start of the online Sale another email blast will be sent reminding everyone of the Online Store opening and any further details that might be needed.

Please stay safe and healthy.