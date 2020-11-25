Maplewood to Host Walk-Through Holiday Tree Lighting Experience at Springfield Ave. Gazebo, Dec. 13

From the Maplewood Community Services Department

With this December being one we will surely remember, the Maplewood Community Services Department is bringing a unique, walk-through holiday experience to the Springfield Avenue Gazebo on Sunday, December 13th from 1pm to 3pm. “During the pandemic, we can’t gather together as we usually would to light our Springfield Avenue tree, but we have been working hard planning an outdoor event to bring some joy and cheer in the safest way possible. The biggest relief during these quarantine times has been seeing our masked program participants and their smiling eyes!” said Melissa Mancuso, Director of Community Services for Maplewood.

The event will feature a walk-through, socially distanced experience of live music, DJ, dance performances and selfie opportunities with Santa and some other special guests! Take home crafts for kids and grab-and-go snacks and cocoa will also be available. Small groups will be allowed through and social distancing will be monitored, and masks are mandatory.

Maplewood Community Services is also offering some merriment in the form of a Glam Eye Workshop for ages 14+, and our seniors can look forward to our Holiday Cookie Kit Delivery, Socially Distanced Wreath Making and our Secret Snowman Gift Exchange throughout December.

Families feeling festive are invited to volunteer for our Sing For Seniors caroling project. This initiative is focused on safely serenading seniors who may not be able to travel to see family during the season.

Maplewood Community Services looks forward to welcoming families on December 13th and creating memories with neighbors as we safely celebrate this unprecedented holiday season.

For more information on any programming mentioned please register at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program.