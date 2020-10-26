Food Holiday South Orange Sponsored

Bistro d’Azur to Offer Curbside Take Away on Thanksgiving Day

By Bistro d'Azur access_timeOct-26-2020

From Bistro d’Azur

Let Bistro d’Azur cook for you on Thanksgiving Day!

Bistro d’Azur will continue its curbside take away on Thanksgiving Day. Visit the Bistro d’Azur website and choose items from the Thanksgiving section only. Featuring items such as Butternut Squash Soup, Fois Gras Brioche Stuffing, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and of course Roasted Turkey with Jus, your Bistro d’Azur meal is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Just select Thursday, November 26th for your order date, pick up between 11am and 1pm, and enjoy your feast! 

Happy Thanksgiving!

 

 

