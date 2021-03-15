Colorful Dinner Delivery Makes Dinner Easier Than Ever for SOMA Residents

From Colorful Dinner Delivery

Since launching in September 2020, Colorful Dinner Delivery has cooked up thousands of plant-based meals for Maplewood and South Orange families. Designed to take the stress out of dinnertime and help make eating wholesome, plant-based food easy and delicious, Colorful Dinner Delivery offers two new dinner recipes per week, plus add-ons like meal kits, wholesome snacks and vegan desserts.

Colorful Dinner Delivery uses seasonal, wholesome and organic ingredients. Meals are made freshly prepared each Tuesday and Thursday morning, then delivered (contactless) to customers with reheating instructions.

The spring menu includes family-favorites with a plant-based twist, such as Sloppy Joes, French Onion “Beef” Pasta and Wild Rice Stew.

Colorful Dinner Delivery now delivers in Maplewood, South Orange, West Orange and Millburn.

Village Green readers can receive 10% off their first Colorful Dinner Delivery order by using code “VILLAGE10” at checkout.