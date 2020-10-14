South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Hosts Wine-Pairing Dinner at David Burke Orange Lawn

From South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

October 21, 6:30-9:30pm

Orange Lawn Garden Terrace

$99

Register at https://www.ssreg.com/som/classes/results.asp?string=0405

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School joins forces with James Beard Award-winning chef David Burke for a delicious evening of modern American cuisine paired with three fine West Coast wines on the Garden Terrace at Orange Lawn.

For the first course: a salad of shaved Brussels sprouts, apples, spiced walnuts, shaved pecorino with a roasted shallot vinaigrette paired with Four Graces Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2017; second course: David Burke’s signature pretzel crab raft paired with Chalk Hill Chardonnay, Sonoma, California, 2017; and the third course: bison short ribs, wild mushroom pasta and truffle mousse paired with Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Monterey County, California, 2018.

Sign up with friends and enjoy a wonderful social evening outdoors before the cold weather sets in.