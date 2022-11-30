Hometown Holiday Lights Up South Orange Downtown December 10

From South Orange Downtown:

Join us for Hometown Holiday on Saturday, December 10th from 3 PM-5:30PM in Spiotta Park. They’ll be holiday games, crafts, winter treats, photos with Santa and a holiday education station provided by the South Orange Public Library.

At 5pm, the tree lighting ceremony will take place at 76 South Orange Avenue, featuring a special performance by the Columbia High School choir.

Hometown Holiday is graciously sponsored by The Lichtman-Rabney Group at Hearth Realty Group and the tree is produced by South Orange Downtown along with our good friends from the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

Find out more about South Orange Downtown Holiday events and promotions at www.southorangedowntown.org.