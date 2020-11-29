Maplewood Rotary Tree/Wreathe Sale at Maplewood Pool

Head for the Maplewood Pool for all you Holiday tree needs!

The Maplewood Rotary Christmas Tree Sale began November 27 and will run every Thursday and Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maplewood Pool until inventory runs out. “Unbelievably beautiful trees, lots of pretty wreaths, garland and more! Please stop by and support the Rotary. All proceeds donated back to our amazing causes,” writes Carol Gilligan of the Rotary.

The Maplewood Pool is located at 187 Boyden Avenue in Maplewood, NJ.