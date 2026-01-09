Realtor Rena Spangler Announces Record-Breaking Sale of 18 Curtiss Place in Maplewood

From Rena Spangler:

It was a true privilege to represent 18 Curtiss Place. I am absolutely thrilled by the outcome for my clients — particularly as the home was never publicly listed and therefore demanded a highly intentional and tailored approach to marketing. This record-breaking sale proves that superb design, exquisite finishes and five years of meticulous renovation can produce exceptional results, setting a new standard of excellence in Maplewood. Beyond the numbers, it’s a win for our local community’s property values. Cheers to both the sellers and buyers!





































Click here for property details: https://www.18curtissplace.com/