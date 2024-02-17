MaplewoodReal EstateSponsored

WATCH: Maplewood Village Celebrates Black History Month With Window Displays

by
written by Mark Slade
From Realtor Mark Slade:

Maplewood’s Black History Month 2024 theme is “African Americans and the Arts,” spanning the many impacts Black Americans have had on visual arts, music, cultural movements, and more. In celebration of Black History Month, Maplewood Township and community organizations are offering programming, visual art displays, theatre performances, family events and educational panels, and so much more throughout the month of February.

In this post, I’m highlighting the Maplewood Village Alliance’s Black History Storefront Spotlight series, which features 23 businesses honoring and educating local visitors on Black leadership and contributions by placing a poster in their storefront featuring Black leaders. The posters will be displayed from February 13-29, 2024.

 

 

Several of those being honored in this tribute are from Maplewood and South Orange — including Olympic Bronze Medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, Grammy winner SZA, and Columbia High School art teacher Bisa Butler:


