5th Annual Love My Pup…Love My Park Event April 5 at Meadowland Park

written by Meadowland Park Conservancy
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. March 25, 2025 — In celebration of National Puppy Day, the Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) in partnership with South Orange Village invites dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages to the base of Flood’s Hill for the 5th Annual Love My Pup…Love My Park event on April 5 between 10 a.m. and noon.

Participants will have an opportunity to snap a free photo with their pooch and a chance to win prizes from Kitchen a la Mode, Julia Maloof photography and the MPC. This year will also include a free rabies clinic hosted by the South Orange Health Department.

All who attend are encouraged to bring unopened cat and dog food, which will be donated to the
Associated Humane Society Newark Shelter.

ABOUT THE MEADOWLAND PARK CONSERVANCY (MPC): The MPC is a registered Federal and New Jersey non-profit founded and run by volunteers who are passionate about the future of South Orange’s largest open space. Focusing on the 30 non-athletic acres of the park, the MPC’s long term goal is nothing short of creating the finest public open space in the region.

For more information visit meadowlandpark.org.

