South Orange Village: 6 to 9 Inches of Snow Possible

From South Orange Village:
Snow Emergency & Street Parking Prohibition
In anticipation of today’s snowfall, the South Orange Office of Emergency Management has declared a snow emergency.
Street Parking Prohibited
5:00 PM Friday, December 26, 2025 – 12:00 PM Sunday, December 28, 2025
- Residents must remove vehicles from all streets before 5:00 PM.
- Vehicles remaining on the street will be ticketed and/or towed.
Parking Options
On-street permit holders should relocate vehicles to:
- Third & Valley Garage
- Nearest municipal parking lot
Weather Forecast
- Snowfall: 6 to 9 inches possible
- High: 30°F | Low: 19°F
- Wind Gusts: Up to 6 mph
Driving Advisory
Travel is strongly discouraged during the storm. If you must drive:
- Reduce speed and increase following distance (8–10 seconds)
- Use headlights (low beams in snow)
- Give snowplows ample space—do not tailgate or pass
- If you skid: ease off the gas and steer in the direction of the skid
- Slow well before exit ramps—they may be icy
- If disabled, pull off safely, activate flashers, and seek shelter if needed
Emergency Alerts & Notifications
Stay informed by subscribing to South Orange Alerts & Notifications
Resident Responsibilities
- Clear sidewalks within 12 daylight hours after snowfall
- Do NOT shovel snow into streets — this is prohibited and subject to summons, fines, and court appearance
- Keep fire hydrants clear and accessible
- Do not stretch extension cords across roadways
- Snow removal is permitted overnight
Police Reminders
- Remember to remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving, especially from the hood, windows, and roof. This is required by New Jersey law.
- Motorists who fail to do so may be fined $25–$75 per offense, regardless of whether the ice or snow becomes dislodged. If flying ice or snow causes property damage or injury, fines increase to $200–$1,000 per offense.
- Icy road conditions contribute to approximately 500 fatalities each year in the United States.
- Do not leave vehicles running unattended
- Avoid downed power lines—call emergency services
- Report fallen trees blocking roads: 973-763-3000 (Option 0)
- While sledding is a fun winter activity, the South Orange Police Department will be enforcing parking violations on N. Ridgewood Road and surrounding streets near Flood’s Hill to ensure safety and keep roadways clear.
Power Outages
- Report outages to PSE&G: 1-800-436-7734
- View outage map
Please check on elderly neighbors or residents with special needs during outages.
Public Works Updates
- Due to snow safety concerns, East side recycling collection for Saturday, December 27, 2025, is cancelled. Do NOT put recycling bins out to the curb where they can interfere with snowplows.
Non-Emergency Requests
Limit 911 calls to life-threatening emergencies only.
Non-emergency issues may be reported via:
- Report a Concern
- GovAlert mobile app
Non-priority requests may be delayed.
For winter storm preparedness tips, visit southorange.org.
Please remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and stay safe.