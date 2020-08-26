After Murphy Signs Bill, Essex County Freeholders Embrace Change to ‘County Commissioners’

County freeholders throughout the state of New Jersey are getting ready to change their titles effective January 1, after Governor Phil Murphy signed legislative bill S855 on August 21, requiring all “boards of chosen freeholders” to be known as “boards of county commissioners” and all individual “freeholders” to be known as “commissioners.”

The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced that it is embracing the change immediately and has already adjusted its social media as follows:

In a press release, the newly minted Essex County Board of County Commissioners noted that “the term ‘Freeholder’ harkens to a time when only men who owned land ‘free’ of debt were qualified to serve in the role. For all intents and purposes, this excluded every demographic of American, with the exception of white men, from serving as representatives of county government. That name will now be a part of history, as opposed to a present day title of distinction. New Jersey is known for being one of the more progressive states in the county, but prior to this new law, ironically, New Jersey was the only state in the nation still using the term.”

The New York Times reported that the change came “in the midst of a national reckoning over racial injustice and symbols of hate.”

According to MercerMe.com, “Counties will also be required to update their websites to reflect the title change as well as retire letterheads, stationery, and other writings bearing ‘freeholder’ once their stock is exhausted. The update or replacement of signs or other writings will not be required within the law’s timeframe if doing so requires the use of county funds. These changes will, however, need to occur during the ordinary course of business.”

Read the full release from the Essex County Board of County Commissioners here:

