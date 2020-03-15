Are You Age 60+? Join Maplewood/South Orange Wellness Check Database Now

From Maplewood and South Orange townships via Joan Crystal:

Both Maplewood and South Orange are looking to create a database of the phone numbers of their residents age 60 plus so wellness check phone calls can be made to assess the needs of individual seniors who may be in need of help, especially if they are reducing public contact. If you or someone you know is in this category, the 60+ resident’s name and phone number should be forwarded to Cathy Rowe via The SOMA Two Towns For All Ages website or by phone to (973) 558-0863. Include an email address if the senior wishes to receive email blasts that update seniors on how the towns are working to help seniors at this time.

This need is urgent. Please reply as soon as you can and share this request with friends, neighbors, community organization contacts, hyper-local on-line groups and anyone else you can think of. Once the list of phone numbers is large enough for us to get started, we will be asking for volunteers to make the wellness check/assessment calls. A separate request will go out at that time.