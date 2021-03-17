Government Maplewood

Maplewood Leaders Pass 2% Medical Marijuana Tax as Residents Voice Concerns Over Affordability

By Jenna Sundel access_timeMar-17-2021

The Maplewood Township Committee unanimously voted for a 2% tax on medical marijuana at their March 16 meeting despite multiple public complaints.

Many of the commenters argued that the tax would make medical marijuana more expensive than it already is.

“I still have concerns with your . . .

