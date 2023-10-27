UPDATED: Teachers Union Issues Vote of No Confidence in Supt. Ronald Taylor

Editor’s note: this article was updated on Friday afternoon with a statement from the Sackett-Gable, Callahan and Meyer campaign.

The South Orange Maplewood Education Association, a union representing several hundred teachers and staff members of the South Orange-Maplewood School District, has overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence in Supt. of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor.

“We want to advise you that based on the results of over 95% of SOMEA voting membership in favor of a Vote of No Confidence in Superintendent Ronald G. Taylor, Ed.D., SOMEA is forwarding you the attached Resolution,” wrote SOMEA President Rocio Lopez in an email to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education on October 26 that she shared with Village Green. “SOMEA is requesting that the Board of Education not renew Dr. Taylor’s employment and immediately transfer administration of the District to the capable hands of a new superintendent.”

Village Green has asked SOMEA for the number of its voting membership and will update this story when a response is received.

Among other charges, the resolution states that Taylor perpetrated an “autocratic exercise of power” in placing a policy revision on first read that would delevel all grades before hearing “the opinions of stakeholders” and “Fabricating a confrontational relationship between labor and management,” including asserting that math teachers were consulted about the deleveling when “multiple middle and high school teachers affirmed during public speaks that their departments were never consulted about de–leveling.”

The union also claimed that Taylor had failed to “furnish any curriculum for [the new Freshman] Academy” and had not done so “to this day despite his administration assuring SOMEA in writing that the BoE had approved a curriculum for the Academy, and now taking the position that a curriculum is not needed to instruct students.”

Other charges involve credit recovery, building maintenance, transportation, payroll issues, special education and more.

This is the second time Taylor has received a vote of no confidence from a teacher/staff union. In 2012, when Taylor was superintendent of the Willingboro school district, the Willingboro Education Association voted no confidence in him. Read more here.

The Sackett-Gable, Callahan and Meyer campaign sent the following response to the no-confidence vote on Friday afternoon:

Our teachers are the backbone of our district and we take their concerns extremely seriously. This vote of no confidence in Dr. Taylor by 95% of SOMEA voting members is an indication of how serious the rift between the teachers and administration has gotten. The numerous examples cited, which echo the issues raised at last week’s board meeting, give us serious pause. We must insist on district leadership that can maintain productive relationships with teachers, our most valuable district resource, and give them the support they need and deserve to serve our children effectively. As soon as we enter office we intend to conduct a thorough critical evaluation of Dr. Taylor and require him to answer for each of these issues and more. As we have said before, we believe it is irresponsible and not good governance to campaign on specific intentions for the board’s sole employee before he gets an opportunity to respond and the new board exercises due diligence in reviewing his confidential file. Teachers, principals, and superintendents all deserve their due process. But we pledge that our decisions and actions on the superintendent will prioritize the well-being of our students and teachers and the well-running of our district. The question of our district leadership come July is absolutely critical for our district, and we must have adequate leadership to move our schools forward.

See the resolution here:

