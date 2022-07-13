GovernmentSouth Orange

Julia Doran Appointed as Acting South Orange Village Administrator

by Mary Barr Mann
written by Mary Barr Mann
With the recent departure of South Orange Village Administrator Adam Loehner, Julie Doran has been appointed to serve as the acting Village Administrator for South Orange.

Doran, who began work as the Deputy Village Administrator for the Township of South Orange on February 15, 2021, was previously executive director of the South Orange Village Center Alliance — now South Orange Downtown — the nonprofit that manages the township’s special improvement district. Prior to her work at South Orange Downtown/SOVCA, Doran directed both of Maplewood’s special improvement districts, the Springfield Avenue Partnership and the Maplewood Village Alliance.

Read more about Doran here. 

Meanwhile, the Township of South Orange Village has posted a job listing for the position of Village Administrator. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter by July 31, 2022, to: Village Clerk, 76 South Orange Avenue, Suite 302, South Orange, NJ 07079, or email to clerksoffice@southorange.org.  Read more about the position here. 

