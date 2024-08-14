Pollock Properties Group Presents ‘The Arts Fair’ Sunday, September 8

From Pollock Properties Group:

SOMA’s #1 Real Estate Team Pollock Properties Group and Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture present THE ARTS FAIR, Sunday, Sept. 8, 1-4pm at the Woodland. This event is FREE with a suggested donation to the Achieve Foundation’s Pollock Arts Initiative.

If you are looking for a one-stop shop to sign up for local extracurricular arts programs, then JOIN US on Sunday, September 8th for The Second Annual ARTS FAIR!

With approximately 40 local arts education schools and businesses in one place, signing up for painting, dance, pottery, singing, or acting lessons has never been easier!

Enjoy free ice cream from Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate, a coloring corner from Funky Fun Art for our littlest attendees, and come to see local CHS students perform and showcase their art! And rumor has it there might even be a flash mob to showcase our community’s HEART FOR THE ARTS! (contact PPG directly to participate!)

The list of arts educators you can meet and sign up for classes is growing!

At the time of this release, participating arts educators and programs include:



Art Barn by Christine Joy Design

Fundamental Music Instruction

Inspirational Dance

In Tune

Little Apple Arts

Lydia Johnson Dance School

Mark Evans Studio

Miss Shona’s PAC

Naomi Losman – Art Tutor | Illustrator

Natalie’s School of Performing Arts

NJ School of Ballet

Oh Canary!

Parteaz

Popsicle School of Performance

Rad Theatricals

Renaissance Art Studio

River Ceramics Studio

Rocket Improv

Shakespeare Theater of NJ

So i Heard Music

Soul Xpression

Studio 509

Studio Number Nine

Write On!

And more to come!

Teachers & Arts Education Business Owners – don’t see your name listed? Spots are limited, so sign up here today!

WE HAVE A HEART FOR THE ARTS!

PAI, Achieve Foundation’s Pollock Arts Initiative (formerly the VPMI), aims to raise money and support arts education in our SOMSD. We would love your support! The ARTS FAIR is FREE with a suggested donation to the PAI and if you are unable to attend The ARTS FAIR in person, you may donate here.

Pollock Arts Initiative (PAI, formerly known as the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative) helps underwrite instrument and arts equipment rentals at the elementary and middle school levels, eliminating financial barriers to student participation in arts programming. In addition, the fund will supplement Achieve Foundation’s funding of grant requests related to visual and performing arts and may be used to help maintain the District’s inventory of musical instruments and other arts-related equipment and supplies. Through the PAI, scholarship awards for advanced training may be offered to Columbia High School students who demonstrate exceptional talent and are recommended by SOMSD music and arts department faculty. Awards are tailored to students’ specific needs for private instruction, classes, and/or professional quality instruments/art equipment. PAI is conducted in partnership with the SOMSD and Achieve, the local Education Foundation. Achieve is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to promote exemplary public education for all students and educators in our community.

THE ARTS FAIR

Sunday, September 8, 1-4pm

The Woodland

60 Woodland Rd, Maplewood, NJ 07040

We hope to see you there!

WITH GRATITUDE – All the fine folks at PPG

#CareServeGive #ClosingforaCause

_______________________________________________________

TEXT VANESSA DIRECTLY WITH QUESTIONS OR TO GET INVOLVED

Cell: 917-723-4006

POLLOCK PROPERTIES GROUP

Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties

Office: 973-376-0033

Team Direct: 973-544-8484

www.pollockpropertiesgroup.com

@pollockpropertiesgroup

(Each office independently owned and operated)