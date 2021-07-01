Deadline to File to Run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Is July 26

Thinking about running for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education?

The deadline to get your petition in to the Essex County Clerk is 4 p.m., July 26. See petition below.

The South Orange-Maplewood BOE is made up of nine members. Each is elected for 3-year terms. Three seats come up for election each year. The election is non-partisan and takes place on the yearly general election day: This year, that’s Tuesday, November 2. Those elected are sworn in during the annual Reorganization meeting on January 1.

This year, seats held by 2nd Vice President Shannon Cuttle and former BOE President Annemarie Maini are up for election. Village Green has reached out to each to ask if they are running for reelection; we have not yet received replies.

Another seat, held by Kamal Zubieta who resigned on May 31, is also up for election. However, those seeking to temporarily fill the seat through January 1, 2022, are asked to apply by July 7.

Download (PDF, 185KB)