Dean Dafis Suspends Campaign For Congress, NJ-11

From the Dean Dafis campaign:

Following seven weeks on the truncated Special Primary Election timeline, Dean Dafis announced on Thursday that he is suspending his campaign for Congress.

“I want to thank my supporters who collected signatures and knocked on doors, those who already voted for me, and all of my donors who generously fueled our movement. While I am ending my campaign today, the work continues, the fight doesn’t end with one outcome” Dafis remarked. “It is critical that we keep NJ-11 blue in April, flip the House and Senate, and stand up to MAGA in Washington.

“Making the decision to run is never easy, but as the son of immigrants, a provider of critical support to working families, and one of 400,000 LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans, this was deeply personal. I am very encouraged by the people I met all over the district with whom our message resonated – a public option for health care, investing in a mass transit system that works, funding our top-ranked public schools, and affordable housing that doesn’t rely exclusively on lining the pockets of private developers. Progress is incremental, and over time we will ensure that all working families have a more secure safety net.”