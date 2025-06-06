PHOTOS: Columbia High School Hall of Fame Celebrates 40 Years

Inductees, students, families, staff and more celebrated 40 years of the Columbia High School Hall of Fame on Friday, June 6, 2025 at Columbia High School.

There were no inductees this year, but the original members of the Student Council who founded the Hall of Fame were honored for starting the tradition 40 years ago.

Hall of Famers from past and present wowed the crowd: If the Gen Zers didn’t quite know who Andrew Shue is, their teachers did. And they knew YouTube tech influencer Marquess Brownless — and the legendary Lauryn Hill, who joined the audience for the second assembly.

Principal Frank Sanchez told the audience, “Don’t be intimidated … they too were students in the same seats that you are.”

“Columbia High School isn’t just a place where greatness beings and splits off,” said Steven Alexander, Hall of Fame Committee Chair and member of Student Council. “It’s where it stays, embedded in our community, in our teachers, in our students. And as many of you know, the Hall of Fame isn’t just about honoring the past. It’s about building that community, celebrating resilience and inspiring pride in who we are. Because once a Cougar, always a Cougar.”

“It’s been said that Columbia High School is special because it’s true, it really is,” said Shue, who rose to fame in the 1990s as an actor on Melrose Place. Shue helped to found the Hall of Fame back in 1985 when he was a student.

“As you go out into the world, you will see and you will understand why this school feels like a family,” said Shue.

Shue also noted that the Hall of Fame was about more than fame — it also includes groundbreaking scientists, journalists, jurists, and more — but about being the best person you can be.

“You know, the one mistake we made in in creating the Hall of Fame was calling it the Hall of Fame, because it’s really a Hall of Impact or a Hall of Doing What You Love. Or a Hall of Taking Your Passion and Really Working Hard at It. So I hope you all think about your lives and think about what you want to be and who you want to be.”

Growing emotional, Shue said he had asked his son what his message would be to the students of CHS. “And he said, ‘I know that I would have failed, if I wasn’t a good person.'”

“So go out there and do great,” Shue told the CHS students of today and Hall of Famers of tomorrow.

