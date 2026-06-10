MAPSO Juneteenth 2026 Celebration Returns Friday, June 19 to Honor Freedom, Culture, and Community 

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Townships of Maplewood and South Orange invite residents and visitors to join the annual MAPSO Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 19th, 2026. An evening of music, culture, community, and reflection commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating the enduring contributions of Black culture.

This free, family-friendly event will bring together acclaimed performers, local leaders, arts activities, food vendors, and community organizations for an inspiring celebration of freedom, resilience, and unity.

The evening’s program will begin at 5pm, with our Master of Ceremonies Nicole McSwain, entrepreneur, creative visionary, and founder of The RICH Experience. Full event lineup below:

5pm – Jeanne Ricks Project, known for blending jazz, soul, and contemporary influences.

5:45pm – Welcome remarks from Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca and South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum. The ceremony will also feature a special performance of the National Anthem by 15-year-old vocalist Leila Catching Jackson.

6:05pm – Maurice Chestnut, renowned tap artist.

7:10pm – MeriKara, a jazz fusion vocalist whose work is deeply rooted in Afro-diasporic musical traditions.

8:15pm – DJ Fauzi, Newark’s acclaimed “Culture Curator,” whose eclectic mix of house, hip-hop, R&B, afrobeat, and soulful sounds will keep the energy high leading into the evening’s grand finale.

9:00 pm – Fireworks! The sky above Memorial Park will come alive with a fireworks display celebrating freedom, community, and the spirit of Juneteenth.

Family-Friendly Activities

In addition to live entertainment, attendees can enjoy:

Arts and crafts activities

Bouncy house

Senior Tent

Accessible sensory headphones

Food from KB’s BBQ Smokehouse

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Today, the holiday serves as a powerful opportunity to celebrate Black history, culture, achievement, and the ongoing pursuit of equity and justice.

All are welcome to attend this free community celebration and participate in a day dedicated to freedom, unity, and cultural expression.

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Teutli

Arts & Culture Manager

Township of Maplewood

[email protected]

(973) 843-7157