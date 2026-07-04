Butterfly Tent Safari at Essex Country Enviromental Center Open July 11-25

From The Essex County Executive’s Office:

Roseland, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to experience the “Butterfly Tent Safari” at the Essex County Environmental Center. The Butterfly Tent Safari is an interactive display where visitors can observe hundreds of butterflies while walking through a tent.

Dates: Saturday, July 11 to Saturday, July 25, 2026

Hours:

Mondays to Fridays from Noon to 3 p.m.

Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Location: Essex County Environmental Center, 621B Eagle Rock Avenue, Roseland, NJ

Admission to the Butterfly Tent is a $10 per person suggested donation.

“The Butterfly Tent Safari at the Essex County Environmental Center is an interactive display of live native butterflies for families to observe and enjoy. Spend your time in the tent feeding the butterflies or simply marveling at their beauty and delicate nature. Listen to a story, make butterfly crafts, or just take some time to witness the magnificence of nature at our Environmental Center,” DiVincenzo said.

In addition to the public viewing times, the Environmental Center is offering butterfly-themed family programs that include access to the butterfly tent on Saturdays, July 11, 18 and 25. Pre-registration is required; walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Participation in these programs also includes time in the butterfly tent. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 10 at 6 p.m.: “Extraordinary Caterpillar” movie screening. $15 per person.

Saturday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m.: “The Very Hungry Monarch Caterpillar.” Appropriate for children ages 3 to 5 years. Come dressed for a butterfly story walk around the trails and learn about a day in the life of a Monarch butterfly. Cost is $15 per person.

Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m.: “Flutter into Action with Insect Education.” Appropriate for children ages 4 and older. This is a family fun and hands on presentation about bugs and butterflies. Cost is $15 per person.

Saturday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m.: “Butterfly Gardening Workshop.” This program is geared for families. Learn about butterfly gardening in this hands-on workshop. Participants will create their own seed balls with native host and nectar plants to better support butterflies in their neighborhood. Cost is $15 per person.

For information about the Butterfly Tent Safari, please call the Essex County Environmental Center at 973-228-8776 or email [email protected].

The Essex County Park System was created in 1895 and is the first county park system established in the United States. The Park System consists of more than 6,000 acres and has 23 parks, five reservations, an environmental center, a zoo, Treetop Adventure Course, ice skating rink, roller skating rink, three public golf courses, golf driving range, two miniature golf courses, six off-leash dog facilities, a castle and the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.

Download (PDF, 661KB)