Maplewood Police Blotter: Pedestrian Struck While Crossing Springfield Avenue

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Maplewood Police Blotter for the week of July 20, 2026

07/23/2026 Pedestrian Struck: At approximately 10:05 a.m., MPD patrols responded to the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Oberlin Street on a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian, a Maplewood resident, reported that while crossing Springfield Avenue in the designated crosswalk, she was struck by a motor vehicle. While police were on scene, she complained of left knee pain. South Essex Fire Department later responded and transported her to Cooperman Barnabas for further evaluation. The driver, an Irvington resident, was issued traffic summonses for 39:4-97 and 39:4-36 (careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk).

07/22/2026 Residential Burglary: On this date, at approximately 8 p.m., MPD patrols responded to an Irvington Avenue residence on a report of a past-tense burglary. The caller reported that when she returned home, she noticed that the two back doors of the residence were broken into. The caller reported that two cameras and a monitor were taken from the residence. The caller further reported that on 07/20/26 at approximately 4 p.m., two unknown male subjects had shown up to the residence and knocked on the front door. After getting no answer the male subjects walked around to the back of the residence and began knocking on the back door. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Departments Detective Bureau.

07/20/2026 Motor Vehicle Theft: On this date at approximately 12:27 a.m., MPD patrols responded to a Burnett Ave residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft. The caller reported that her motor vehicle had been stolen from the front of the residence. The caller reported that the keys to the vehicle were left inside during the theft. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Departments Detective Bureau.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Blue Envelope Program is a safety initiative designed to help individuals with Autism or other communication differences during interactions with law enforcement, especially during traffic stops. For more information, please contact the Community Engagement Unit at Ext: 7923

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.