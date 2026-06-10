PHOTOS: Columbia High School 2026 Prom Brings Style to Red Carpet & Dance Floor

Columbia High School’s 2026 senior prom went off in style — starting with the traditional red carpet. While no rain was forecasted, the sun was strong but the students were ever so cool. Of the roughly 550 students that signed up for prom, approximately half stopped and posed on the red carpet before boarding buses to the Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, NJ.

When they arrived at the prom, the students and their dates were welcomed with a wide selection of food — everything from pizza and burgers to tacos and salads. Then it was on to dancing, hanging out with friends and posing for many, many photos.