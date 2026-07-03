21st Annual Maplewoodstock Arts & Music Fest Arrives July 11-12

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

July 11 and 12 will mark Maplewoodstock’s 21st iteration since the festival began in 2004.

Maplewoodstock 2026 invites you to a vibrant weekend celebration of music, art, and community spirit, set against the charming backdrop of Maplewood, New Jersey. From Saturday, July 11, to Sunday, July 12, Memorial Park transforms into an eclectic haven, showcasing an impressive array of musical talent across multiple stages.

Maplewoodstock isn’t just a festival; it’s a beloved annual tradition that perfectly blends big-city artistry with small-town charm, creating unforgettable memories for all ages.

More info and FAQ at Home – Maplewoodstock Music and Arts Festival