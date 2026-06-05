Downtown After Sundown Kicks Off Summer Music Series with Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration

Downtown After Sundown Live Music Series kicks off this weekend with a Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration on Saturday, June 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Spiotta Park.

The evening will include music and dancing from the Caribbean, featuring Live Steel Pan by Jahpan Man, DJ Terry, Concepts Dance Academy, and Caribbean Food by Y.U.P.P. Bring a lawn chair, grab dinner downtown, and enjoy a summer night of live music and community in the heart of South Orange.

Live music will continue weekly through September 5 (see line-up below).

To help kick off this summer series, the new public art program at Creative in Common (CINC) Gallery on Sloan Street in the Mosaic building, will host the opening reception of Golden Hour, its inaugural exhibition, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening with live jazz music. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, runs through June 24 and showcases local artists’ work.

The line up for the rest of summer, as posted on the South Orange Village social media: