Downtown After Sundown Kicks Off Summer Music Series with Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration

Downtown After Sundown Live Music Series kicks off this weekend with a Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration on Saturday, June 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Spiotta Park.
The evening will include music and dancing from the Caribbean, featuring Live Steel Pan by Jahpan Man, DJ Terry, Concepts Dance Academy, and Caribbean Food by Y.U.P.P. Bring a lawn chair, grab dinner downtown, and enjoy a summer night of live music and community in the heart of South Orange.
Live music will continue weekly through September 5 (see line-up below).
To help kick off this summer series, the new public art program at Creative in Common (CINC) Gallery on Sloan Street in the Mosaic building, will host the opening reception of Golden Hour, its inaugural exhibition, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening with live jazz music. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, runs through June 24 and showcases local artists’ work.
The line up for the rest of summer, as posted on the South Orange Village social media:
- June 13, Sarah Hodd & The Drive
- June 20, Forget the Whale
- June 27, Tycoon Dog
- July 4, Becky Crosby
- July 11, Viva Flamenco
- July 18, Andy Lackow & Mess Around
- July 25 Eric & Alina
- August 1, Eli Bolin & Allison Posner
- August 8, David Easton Band
- August 15, Yvonnick Prené
- August 22, Laredo
- August 29, Down to Quick with Sarah Hodd
- September 5, Valarie Adams & The Dimensions Band