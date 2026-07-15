Maplewood Memorial Library Launches Library Card Design Contest—Deadline August 2

From Maplewood Memorial Library:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., July 14, 2026 – The Maplewood Memorial Library today announced its first-ever library card design contest to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the new Baker Street branch. The contest invites Maplewood residents to submit original artwork that reflects community spirit and the library’s mission connecting people to information, ideas, culture and each other.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our first year by giving our incredibly talented community a chance to leave its mark on the library,” said Sarah Lester, director of the Maplewood Memorial Library. “Through this contest, Maplewood residents will show what the library means to them through their own creativity.”

Contest participants will compete in three age groups: children, teens (middle and high school) and adults. One submission is allowed per resident and entries are due on or before Aug. 2. Each entry will be made anonymous and judged by the Maplewood Arts Council.

Judges will select one winner from each category and the library will feature the winning designs on official, limited-run library cards to coincide with “Library Card Sign-Up Month” in September. New patrons will receive these special-edition cards while supplies last.

Artists must submit original designs that integrate themes of reading, learning, literacy, community or the library. Submissions may be in any art medium (illustration, pen, photography, digital, etc.) but copyrighted, AI-generated or AI-assisted materials are prohibited. Entries must adhere to the dimensions of the provided template. Content must be suitable for all ages.

“We hope this contest inspires residents of all ages to reflect on their own unique Maplewood experience,” Lester said. “Library cards represent our ties to the community and we want these designs to capture that connection.”

Submissions will be accepted via a Google Form or in-person at either the Baker Street or Hilton branch. Library staff members are not eligible to participate. All entries must be submitted by midnight on Aug. 2. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Winning designs will be announced by the Maplewood Arts Council the week of Sept. 7. They will be showcased on the library’s website and social media. Winners and finalists may have additional opportunities to have their work highlighted at a later date.

For more information or questions about submissions, contact Carolyn Quimby, [email protected].

About Maplewood Memorial Library

The Maplewood Memorial Library is a community-centered public library located at 51 Baker Street in Maplewood, New Jersey. Reopened in July 2025 after a massive rebuild, the library is recognized as the first LEED Gold-certified public library in New Jersey, reflecting its commitment to sustainable construction and design. The public space is dedicated to learning, creativity, environmental responsibility and accessibility for all. Visit www.maplewoodlibrary.org for more information.