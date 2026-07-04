Storm Wreaks Havoc in South Orange, Maplewood

A fast-moving storm raged through parts of New Jersey — including Maplewood and South Orange — on Friday evening, July 3, causing power outages, property damage and hazardous driving conditions with trees and large branches down.

See PSE&G’s outage map here: https://outagecenter.pseg.com

“I have lost track of how many calls as of this time,” South Essex Fire Chief Joseph Alvarez told Village Green at 9:20 p.m.

The damage appeared to be more severe in South Orange than Maplewood, with trees reported down in the historic Montrose neighborhood and the PSE&G outage map showing a higher number of outages throughout the Village.

Being an elected official provided no refuge: South Orange Village Councilwoman Hannah Zollman suffered the loss of a car, a fence and a pergula. A second family car is trapped in the garage due to the downed tree bending the garage door. Zollman has canceled her 4th of July plans, but said, “We are physically safe. So that’s okay.”

Zollman shared video of the tree falling on her car and backyard:

From Hannah Zollman:

The storm was followed by a stunning double rainbow and a fiery sunset: