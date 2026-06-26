Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled South Orange Store

Local residents have been enjoying a refreshed look and new offerings at the South Orange Stop & Shop — even as they joke about not being able to find items in the reconfigured store. On June 26, Stop & Shop held a ribbon-cutting celebrating the remodeled store and its commitment to the South Orange community. Read the press release below:

South Orange, NJ (June 26, 2026) – Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today unveiled its newly remodeled store in South Orange (407 Valley Street). At the Grand Reopening, Stop & Shop donated $1,500 to the South Orange Police Department in support of its mission to enhance the quality of life for the local community and its dedicated law enforcement officers.

The South Orange store is now noticeably brighter and more modern. The store also offers new features centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options to make grocery shopping easier, such as:

More than 800 new products are offered across the entire store

Expanded multicultural assortment to over 300 products, strengthening Stop & Shop’s Asian dry goods selection while introducing new Latin and Caribbean favorites, including Iberia staples and popular branded detergents.

Remodeled produce department offering more ways to eat healthy

Remodeled bakery department complete with delicious cakes, cupcakes and other treats

Expanded Stop & Shop private brand products with the same great quality as national brands at a lower price, including Stop & Shop brand , Nature’s Promise , Taste of Inspirations , and more

An updated deli department featuring an expanded Grab & Go section and a wider range of options

Expanded dairy and frozen food departments offering a wider array of goods

Organic and natural products integrated within the grocery aisles allowing customers to see all product options available

“We’re proud to welcome our neighbors into the newly refreshed Stop & Shop,” said Juan Carlos Orozco, Store Manager. “From upgrades across our produce, bakery, deli, and frozen departments to the addition of more than 800 new items, including an expanded multicultural assortment, every improvement reflects our commitment to the community. Customers will enjoy a more streamlined layout, a wider selection, convenient Grab & Go options, and an enhanced overall shopping experience. It’s an honor to serve South Orange, and we’re excited to offer a store our customers will truly enjoy.”

Customers who visit the newly remodeled South Orange store on Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. will enjoy free giveaways and product samples as part of its Grand Reopening celebration.

Stop & Shop remains committed to offering South Orange customers easy and convenient ways to shop and save. Customers new to Stop & Shop can sign up for GO Rewards® – an enhanced rewards program at the store – through the Stop & Shop mobile app, or online at www.stopandshop.com. For every $1 spent in-store and online at Stop & Shop, members earn 1 GO Point. 100 GO Points can be redeemed for 10 cents off per gallon of gas, up to $1.50 off per gallon, up to a 20 gallon fill up at participating Shell© stations. Beyond Stop & Shop’s ongoing GO Rewards loyalty program, Deal Lock, weekly sales, and everyday low prices on thousands of items throughout the store, Stop & Shop also now offers Savings Station, an in-store kiosk designed to make digital coupons more accessible for all customers. The Savings Station allows customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, and personalized offers – no smartphone, internet access, or computer required. Designed to bridge the digital divide, this new in-store feature ensures that all customers, especially those who might not be tech-savvy or who do not have access to a smartphone, can easily access the same savings available through Stop & Shop’s digital offers.

The South Orange store continues to offer Same Day Pickup, providing local customers with a faster and more convenient way to shop, with pickup available in as little as two hours. Customers can place an order on the Stop & Shop® mobile app or visit www.stopandshop.com, click on “Order Online” and select “Pickup” at their local store. Customers can then head to the store, park in one of the designated Pickup spots, and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car. Customers new to Pickup can receive $25 off their first two Pickup orders of $100 or more plus receive free* Pickup or delivery on all subsequent orders of $100 or more if placed within 60 days of first order by entering code SSONLINE50 at checkout.

*We’ll credit your Delivery fee (up to $6.95) and Pickup fee on your first order of $100 or more and then on all subsequent orders of $100+ if placed within 60 days of first order. Free Delivery is offered on orders of $200 or more. Orders between $100 and $199 will receive a delivery credit of $6.95. $50 off is obtained by getting $25 off your first two orders of $100 or more each (before taxes and after all other coupons and savings are applied. Valid for select residential customers only. Order calculation excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law. Offer not transferable. Limit 1 per household. Fuel charges may apply. Enter code at first order checkout. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/31/26.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop – whether it’s in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same-day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.