All Day Under Cover Music Fest Celebrates Local Talent

Downtown South Orange was filled with live music all day Saturday, May 30, with the return of the Under Cover Music Festival.

The day-long community event, organized by Mark Murphy and South Orange Downtown, featured eight local cover bands, each performing the music of a different musical genre or iconic artist.

From The Rolling Stones, Springsteen and the Eagles to disco and R&B and more, the Under Cover Music Fest had something for everyone.

Festivalgoers gathered throughout the afternoon and evening to enjoy the free live performances, a beer garden and food from local restaurants. Among the eight cover bands was Whiskey & Sugar, which performed songs by The Rolling Stones.

According to lead vocalist Jess Frank, the band selected The Rolling Stones because their catalog of songs offered the opportunity to put a modern spin on fan favorites.

“We had enough talent to cover the Stones in a way that hasn’t necessarily been done before, with a lot of harmony, several female lead songs, and new takes on their classic hits,” Frank said before the festival.

Whiskey & Sugar has played over 100 shows across northern New Jersey since forming in 2023. Frank said that the group has been able to really shape their identity through adapting to different audiences.

Fellow vocalist and guitarist Matt Stone said one of the things that draws him most to The Rolling Stones is the emotion behind their music.

“You could tell [the songs] were born out of joy, pain and emotion,” Stone said.

With only a short set of 38 minutes to work with, Stone said the band tried to balance fan favorites with lesser known pieces that longtime Rolling Stones listeners would appreciate.

“We wanted to go for a few deep cuts,” Stone said. “Songs that only Rolling Stones fans would really know and love.”

Stone also emphasized the unique atmosphere that comes with performing in the South Orange community.

“Unlike when we play in other towns, we come to a show like this and it feels like we know everyone,” Stone said. “You run into so many neighbors and friends and super fans who come out to every show.”

The Under Cover Music Fest began in 2018 as an idea by organizer Mark Murphy. Murphy said he pitched the concept to South Orange Downtown and the organization embraced the idea and helped turn it into an annual tradition.

In addition to showcasing local musicians, the Festival also features performances by student bands from Murphy’s Music Studio. According to Ray West, who helps coordinate the student bands, the event provides young musicians with an opportunity to perform on a professional stage in front of a large audience.

“It’s a completely different experience and something for the older students to really work toward,” West said.

Murphy said preparing students for the festival is a year-long process that allows them to develop both their musical skills and confidence as performers.

“It’s really special to watch the kids be able to stand on the stage and hold their own against professional musicians,” Murphy said.

Both Murphy and West emphasized the importance of live music in strengthening community connections and creating opportunities for young artists.

“I think people are always looking to be in a community-sharing environment,” Murphy said. “The town really supports it.”

Looking ahead, Murphy said he hopes the festival continues to grow while maintaining its community focus.

“As long as it keeps feeling like a very special day in South Orange, that’ll make me happy,” Murphy said.

For more information on the bands that played, the vendors and the Under Cover Music Fest, visit the festival web page.

Jade Meier is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.