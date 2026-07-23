‘Kid Mayors’ Takeover South Orange for the Day

The following is a “news” release from the Village of South Orange:

South Orange Village was in very capable hands on Wednesday, July 22, as six Kid Mayors for the Day, ages 6 to 9, officially took over municipal government. Fortunately for taxpayers, the Village survived the experience without issuing any emergency bond ordinances.

Mayor Sheena Collum welcomed this year’s class of Kid Mayors, Sybil Jennings, Evan Wilkinson, Martin Doherty, Antonio Orrico, Addie Lambert, and Teddy Sidwa, for a full day of learning how local government works and what it really takes to run a community.

The adventure kicked off at the Baird Café, where the first official order of business was lunch. Macaroni and cheese and chicken fingers received unanimous bipartisan support, marking one of the few issues in modern government capable of achieving complete consensus.

The Kid Mayors then convened in the South Orange Council Chambers for a formal swearing-in ceremony, where each received an official proclamation recognizing them as a South Orange Mayor for the Day. Following the ceremony, the newly assembled governing body held a mock Council meeting with one very important agenda item: proposing how to spend $1M to improve South Orange.

After spirited debate, thoughtful compromise, and several minutes of rigorous fiscal analysis, the Kid Mayors approved a bold capital improvement proposal that called for building a giant dome over the South Orange Community Pool to create a year-round water park, followed by an animal shelter where children could visit, play with the animals, and, pending parental approval, adopt a new furry friend.

The Kid Mayors then visited South Orange Police Headquarters, where they toured the building, met officers and dispatchers, learned how emergency calls are answered, visited the Detective Bureau, and discovered how community policing helps keep neighborhoods safe.

Next came Fire Headquarters, where the Kid Mayors learned about fire prevention, explored the fire apparatus, tried on turnout gear, operated a fire hose, and even climbed aboard a fire truck. Fortunately, no emergency responses interrupted the training, although several Kid Mayors appeared ready to report for duty immediately after successfully operating the hose.

Following all that hard work, the Kid Mayors enjoyed a well-earned stop courtesy of Cold Stone Creamery, where they declined to comment on whether gummy bears belong in ice cream, acknowledging it could spark unnecessary community controversy on social media.

The final daytime stop was the Department of Public Works and Recycling Yard, where the Kid Mayors explored the Village’s fleet of trucks, learned about recycling and sustainability, and, under very close supervision, had the opportunity to test out some of the equipment. While a few were interested in driving the larger trucks home, those requests were respectfully denied, largely because the Village’s insurance carrier had not been consulted.

The celebration concluded that evening at the Summer Concert on Flood’s Hill, where the Kid Mayors were introduced to the community, and each shared what they love most about South Orange.

For Mayor Sybil Jennings, it was simple: “Everything in South Orange.”

Mayor Evan Wilkinson said his favorite part is “the summer concerts.”

Mayor Martin Doherty shared that he loves “having good friends around.”

Mayor Antonio Orrico chose “the Baird, the pool, and Cameron Field.”

Mayor Addie Lambert said she loves “having family and friends around.”

And Mayor Teddy Sidwa proudly told the crowd that he loves “his school.”

The evening wrapped up with singing “Happy Birthday” to every child celebrating a summer birthday before the Kid Mayors joined the crowd for one final official duty: a mayoral dance party to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Mayor Collum thanked the participating families and Village staff for making the day such a memorable experience.

“One of the best parts of serving as Mayor is seeing local government through the eyes of children,” said Mayor Collum. “Their curiosity, imagination, and kindness remind us that leadership isn’t just about solving problems. It’s about listening, bringing people together, and dreaming big.”

While the Kid Mayors have officially returned the ceremonial keys to Village Hall, residents are encouraged to keep an eye on next year’s municipal budget. Rumor has it the indoor water park proposal still enjoys unanimous support.

The following photos from the day are courtesy of South Orange Village: