More Than a Volunteer Opportunity: Teens Serve Community Through the South Orange Rescue Squad

While other teenagers are practicing sports, rehearsing in orchestra or studying for exams, a small number of local teenagers respond to emergencies throughout South Orange and Maplewood and beyond.

The Cadet Program through the South Orange Rescue Squad provides the opportunity to gain practical experience in emergency medical services while also serving the community. By participating in EMT training, weekly shifts and patient treatment, the volunteers gain skills that extend beyond mere medical expertise.

The Columbia High School students who volunteer with the Rescue Squad find that their interest in health care to be the driving motivation behind their participation in the Cadet Program.

“In particular, I was drawn to SORS for two major reasons, one being patient interaction and the other being hands-on experience, which, to me, is extremely rare considering my age,” explained Maayan Blint-Midrony. ” At just 15, I joined the squad knowing it would challenge me in ways most opportunities at my age wouldn’t.”

For example, one aspect that surprised Blint-Midrony during her shifts was the importance of offering emotional support rather than medical assistance.

“We do not come in to provide medical aid alone; in fact, oftentimes our patients may need more than just medical attention when everything in life feels completely out of control,” she clarified.

Genevieve Stefens, who is also aiming to become a nurse, joined the program for the opportunity to gain relevant experience.

“As an aspiring nurse, I thought it would be really amazing as a teenager to gain impactful experience and knowledge which could help me in my future career,” Stefens noted.

Despite a common misconception, the role of cadets is anything but passive. The cadets are always involved in various actions during an ambulance call.

“As a cadet, one of the common misunderstandings people have about my position is that I just sit in the back of the ambulance and watch,” she explained. “I am always doing something, even if it means charting, taking vitals or talking to the patient.”

In addition, according to Fineas Rappaport, students must complete the 208-hour EMT Course and pass the National Registry of EMTs Exam while attending shifts and training.

Even though managing all those responsibilities alongside studies and extracurricular activities is quite challenging, the cadets do not regret their participation in the cadet program.

“For me, being a cadet at SORS has truly been an incredible opportunity to learn not only from my instructors in the classroom but also from the amazing EMTs at the squad itself,” he said. “I have learned so much from everyone there that now I feel confident in my own abilities as an EMT.”

One of the most memorable cases that Rappaport experienced was helping a victim of domestic violence.

“The care we delivered allowed us to help the patient not only physically but also emotionally,” he explained. “It was a really great feeling to know we could provide the patient with such security in such a trying time.”

For Imy Houseworth, being a cadet has greatly enhanced her skills.

“For me, being a cadet at SORS has definitely been one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Houseworth said. “My ability to deal with high-pressure situations has improved significantly thanks to this volunteering opportunity.”

Furthermore, she pointed out that the experience of seeing the extent of suffering that patients can endure has affected her own relationships.

“One gets to see people going through tough times, which makes you empathize with them a lot more often,” Houseworth concluded.

Finally, she highlighted how welcoming the community at the Rescue Squad was, despite her initial fears.

“Most importantly, one should know how friendly the community of SORS is,” she said.

This sense of community was also noted by Mason Keith, who said he felt welcomed by the organization immediately upon joining SORS “because of my childhood friend Mitchell Pressel, who has told me multiple stories regarding his work there, which convinced me to try it out too.”

“He has said that SORS is like a family, which I can vouch for,” Keith said.

According to Keith, making new friends during shifts became one of the most important benefits of his involvement.

“This project was great because of the people that I met here who now can be called some of my best friends,” Keith mentioned.

He stressed that the project also helped him improve his communication and other interpersonal skills.

“In general, I became better at communicating with strangers, especially when they are going through a hard time,” Keith noted. “It also opened up my mind to see what was going on around me and made me appreciate what I have.”

As a result, for each of the CHS cadets interviewed, the Rescue Squad provided an opportunity to gain invaluable healthcare experience, improve their skills and gain a new perspective.

“SORS has undoubtedly changed me for the better,” he concluded. “The people you meet, the skills you acquire, and the rewards you feel are all priceless!”