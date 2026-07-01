Realtor Vanessa Pollock: $1 Billion Later, It’s Still About the People

From Vanessa Pollock:

Twenty years ago, I taped a simple statement to the edge of my cubicle:

“Put people first and success follows.”

That wasn’t just a motivational quote. It became a business plan.

This summer, Pollock Properties Group reached an incredible milestone: more than $1 billion in lifetime real estate sales. We got there with 18,000+ Home Showings, 9,477 Open House Guests, 2.5 Million views of our listings, 5,000+ Staging Inventory Pieces and most importantly the more than 1,654 families who have trusted us to guide them through one of life’s biggest decisions. All together, we’ve helped people buy, sell and rent homes totaling more than $1,010,742,400 in sales volume.

These are numbers I never imagined when I began this journey over twenty years ago. But the numbers and the billion dollars aren’t what I keep thinking about. I keep thinking about the people.

The first-time buyers who were expecting a baby and nervously held the keys to their very first home.

The families searching for more space as the kids grew taller.

The empty nesters beginning a new chapter.

The families navigating divorce, loss, estate sales, career changes, and unexpected life transitions.

Those are the real estate moments that define this milestone. Because this business has never really been about houses. It’s always been about people.

Speaking of people, one of the numbers that means the most to me isn’t a sales number at all. Over the last twenty years, 48 people have been part of the Pollock Properties Group team. Many people got their first opportunity in real estate with us. Some people joined during seasons of transition, including several Broadway performers who found a home with us when the pandemic unexpectedly closed the theaters. My hope has always been that people would leave our team stronger than when they arrived: more confident, more skilled, more financially secure, and better equipped to pursue whatever came next, and hopefully with some of the same heart and values of our business. I believe businesses should create opportunities for people, not just profit. And watching so many people grow has been incredibly rewarding.

I’m immensely grateful for the special people who are with us today and chose to make Pollock Properties Group their professional home for many years. Sheri Greenman has been by my side for 16 years, Denise Payne for 11 years, Kevin Kern for 8 years, Ariel Toledo for 10 years, and Lherma Manzon for 8 years, just to name a few. Their loyalty, friendship, and unwavering commitment to our CARE SERVE GIVE mission, and to serving our clients with excellence, have shaped this company in ways that no sales statistic could ever measure.

While my last name may be on the sign, this milestone belongs to them, and every person who has contributed their talents, their heart, and their belief in our mission and in putting people first. A billion dollars in sales is never the accomplishment of one person. It is the result of thousands of acts of teamwork, service, generosity, and trust, shared by an incredible team and the families who have allowed us to be part of their stories.

Years ago, I began asking a simple question: What if our business could make a positive impact beyond real estate? And the belief in putting people first grew even more.

That question transformed the way we do business into our CARE SERVE GIVE motto, the values of the business plan. A plan that focuses us on how we care, how we serve and how we give back.

Because we are committed to making a positive impact, together with our community and clients, we’ve now helped raise and donate more than $616,000 for causes that matter. We’ve supported 625 different charities, sponsored more than 300 charitable events, and hosted approximately 90 community events throughout the communities we love. Whether funding music lessons through Achieve’s Pollock Arts Initiative, (big thank you to Achieve!), supporting local nonprofits, helping families in crisis, sponsoring school programs, or investing in neighborhood events, we believe that a successful business has both the opportunity and the responsibility to give back. Our community and clients didn’t simply choose us as their REALTORS®. They became our partners in making a difference.

As I look ahead, I don’t see this billion dollar milestone as a finish line. In many ways, it feels like the beginning. The work we’re doing today through the Pollock Arts Initiative and the CARE SERVE GIVE movement has grown directly out of everything these people have entrusted to us over the last twenty years.

Every closing has made it possible to give a little more. To serve a little better. To dream a little bigger. That’s the legacy I hope a billion dollars represents. Not how much real estate we’ve sold, but how many lives have intersected and been improved because of it. Because after twenty plus years, I still believe exactly what I believed when I taped that piece of paper above my desk.

Put people first, and success follows.

Contact Us

📱 Vanessa Pollock (Text): 917-723-4006

📧 Email: [email protected]

🏢 Office: Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties

📞 Team Direct Line: 973-544-8484

📍 Office Line: 973-376-0033

🌐 Website: pollockpropertiesgroup.com

📣 Social: @pollockpropertiesgroup

#CareServeGive | #ClosingForACause | #ArrivingHome

(Each office is independently owned and operated)