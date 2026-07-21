SOMA Justice Learn to Swim Program Continues to Make a Splash

A unique and groundbreaking program to provide free swim lessons to people of all ages and abilities is continuing its outreach and growth in Maplewood and South Orange.

Now in its fourth year, SOMA Justice Swim Lessons, which were born of a desire to fill the gap left when the South Orange-Maplewood School District stopped requiring water safety classes for graduation following the closure (and eventual demotion) of its pool, is reaching not just children but people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. The program is providing life saving skills to local residents and also changing local pool culture.

A breakout star of the program has been lead swim instructor Ellis Peters.

“I learned to swim in just 10 minutes with Ellis,” said adult swim student Gail Davis. “Something I never thought possible. He’s a brilliant teacher who genuinely loves what he does, and it shows in every lesson. If you have the chance, you have to take a lesson with him; you won’t be disappointed. I also love that he is committed to making sure Black folks know how to swim as so many of us don’t.”

Swim Lessons and SOMA Justice founder Dr. Khadijah Costley White says that Peters has been key to the program.

“Ellis was the final, important piece that finally gave the program an instructor so that the lessons could move forward,” White told Village Green in 2025. “And leaders of both towns gave us the space to make that come true. This program was really a dream of mine to try to make good on our commitment to kids and other underserved folks in our community. I’m in awe of how it’s blossomed and that’s because of Ellis.”

Lessons for the 2026 summer season are already underway and run through August 23 at the Maplewood Community Pool on Boyden Avenue. Admission to the program is rolling.

“We want folks to keep signing up,” said Peters. “I’ll teach as many swim lessons as possible until August 23. Depending on donations, we might be able to continue lessons into the fall and winter. Last summer the Maplewood Makos swim team made a donation that funded the program at the Boys & Girls Club of Union County. We are recruiting certified swim instructors to teach lessons as well.”

“We raised about $10,000 with our spring fundraiser and are looking forward to a great season and we want to get the word out to families who cannot afford swim lessons and also to continue fundraising throughout the summer as the program is quite expensive to run,” reported Melissa Renny, Secretary and Recreation Lead for SOMA Justice. Renny is also the Chair of the Maplewood Township Pool Advisory Committee.

Donate to the program here: https://givebutter.com/ soma-justices-learn-to-swim- program-ufoqet

Sign up for lessons here: https://forms.gle/ 7fWcSiFRytZy9McB7

[Editor’s note: Maplewood Township Dept. of Community Services also provides a Pool Pals and Recreation Assistance Program to aid families who experience economic hardships with obtaining a pool membership at a discounted rate and with enrolling their children in Recreation Dept. programming. Find out more here: https://www.maplewoodnj.gov/government/community-services/recreation/pool-pal-and-rec-assistance.]

Meanwhile, the accolades for the SOMA Justice Swim Lessons program and for Peters keep pouring in.

“I’m very grateful for Ellis and the Swim Equity Program with SOMA Justice,” one adult swimmer named Rose shared. “I’ve taken swim lessons in the past, but nothing ever stuck. To illustrate this, my very first lesson with Ellis, simply putting my head underwater while standing at the shallow end of the pool was absolutely nerve wracking and I only lasted about 3 seconds. Fast forward a few weeks, and I was propelling myself across the pool on my own outside of lesson hours. These lessons are an invaluable gift. Not only was I being taught an important life skill, but I also built muscle endurance, and general confidence in the process. Not to mention that it gave me some relief from the summer heat. I’ve procrastinated on writing this because there’s so much that I want to say about this program but my words don’t feel sufficient to express all I feel that I’ve gained from this program. A big thank you to Ellis and all the donors and everyone keeping this program running.”