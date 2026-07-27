Shayna Sackett-Gable Announces She Will Not Seek 2nd Term on South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

Statement from Shayna Sackett-Gable:

After much consideration, I have decided not to seek a second term on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. It has been the honor of a lifetime to have served in this role and to have been charged by this community with ensuring the best education and strongest schools possible for all our students. The decision to not pursue a second term was a difficult one, but I am proud of what we achieved during my term so far, and I am optimistic for the future.

My three years on the board will have served as a culmination of 20 years of service to this school district. I returned to my hometown in 2006 to teach at Seth Boyden Elementary School for 13 wonderful years, then remained involved through my leadership on the PTA, HSA, and President’s Council, and ultimately being elected to the Board of Education. It has been a privilege to give back to the community that has given so much to my family and me, and I am honored by the support I have received.

The work of building stronger schools is never the responsibility of one person or one Board — it is carried forward by dedicated people who lead with integrity, work collaboratively, and remain focused on what matters most: our students.

That is why I am proud to support my Board colleagues and former running mates, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer, in their campaign for re-election. Having served closely alongside them, I have seen firsthand the care, thoughtfulness, and integrity they bring to every decision. They listen carefully, ask difficult questions, consider different perspectives, and remain focused on doing what is best for students and our district. They know the substantial work our district has ahead of it, and I believe their experience and values will ensure our district stays focused in pursuit of those goals. Their established and tested leadership will provide the continuity our community needs as SOMA continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Although my service on the Board will end in December, my commitment to public education will not. I remain fully committed to serving SOMSD through the end of my term, and I look forward to supporting the success of our schools in the future. I am deeply indebted to all the friends and family who supported me throughout my board service, above all my husband and kids, and grateful for the many relationships within this community that my years of teaching, volunteering, and public service have given me.