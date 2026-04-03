WATCH: NJ-11 Candidates Analilia Mejia and Joe Hathaway Debate

On April 1, Democrat Analilia Mejia and Republican Joe Hathaway debated issues from healthcare to immigration to Israel at a forum sponsored by the New Jersey Globe and Rider University, which is expected to be the sole debate between the candidates ahead of the special election for the NJ-11 Congressional seat on April 16.

For NJ-11 voters in Essex County, early in-person voting for the special election will run from April 6 – April 14; the deadline to apply for a Mail-In Ballot by Mail is April 9; the deadline for Application to Receive Mail-In Ballots by Electronic Means for Qualified Overseas Civilian and Military Voters is April 12; the deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications is April 15; and the deadline for Post Office Receipt of Mail-In Ballots is April 16.

Read NJ Globe’s coverage of the debate here.

Reac the New Jersey Monitor’s coverage here:

Joe Hathaway, Analilia Mejia clash in only debate before NJ special House election

Watch here: