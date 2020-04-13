Maplewood Mayor Announces Loss of 7th Resident to COVID-19, Total Diagnosed Cases at 147

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Good Evening,

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of another member of our community today due to the coronavirus COVID-19. She was 61 years-old.

The Maplewood Public Health Division now has a total of 147 coronavirus COVID-19 cases including today’s unfortunate loss of life and our 6 previously reported deaths. The new cases range from 20 to 73 years of age. Of our previous cases, 36 have fully recovered.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 64,584 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 7,634 in Essex County.

The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for new cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed. In addition, the Public Health Division can provide guidance to any business that may be impacted by COVID-19. If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours, please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

For COVID-19 resources, please visit the Township of Maplewood’s COVID-19 website at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19. Also, US Senator Cory Booker has released a Coronavirus Pandemic Resource Guide for New Jerseyans. The resource guide can be found here: https://www.booker.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Office%20of%20U.S.%20Sen%20Cory%20Booker_%20A%20Coronavirus%20Pandemic%20Resource%20Guide%20for%20NJ%20(Updated%20April%204,%202020)%20(7).pdf

RUNNERS need to practice SOCIAL DISTANCING

It is important that runners practice social distancing. Social distancing is 6 feet when running by or next to other residents exercising, walking, or biking. Also please strongly consider wearing a mask. Please see the CDC recommendation regarding the use of cloth face coverings. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html. Let’s work together.

Mayor Frank