OBITUARY: Suzanne Ng: Columbia High School Librarian, Teacher, Mentor, Friend

Columbia High School librarian Suzanne Ng passed away peacefully on June 1 after an illness. Ng will be remembered in a memorial and a celebration of life service on Sunday, June 14, from 2- 6 p.m., at Old North Church, 120 Washington Avenue in Dumont, NJ.

Plans for a remembrance service at CHS are still to be announced.

Suzanne’s husband Hai Ng posted a response to the many kind memories shared on the CHS Families Facebook page, writing, “As difficult as it was to do, it was extremely heartwarming to read the comments from the community and learn about the work that Suzanne has contributed to the community, on and off her job—thank you all for the kind words and memories you’ve shared.”

“The last few months have been hard for Suzanne not because of her illness but for the fact that she could not go to work and be with the students, colleagues, and friends—to be there and a part of the Columbia High School Family and the greater SOMSD Community,” Hai continued. “I would notice her responding to people and it was clear she was trying to help and do her job even when she was unable to leave our bed.”

“Her passing was quiet and peaceful,” he wrote, “surrounded by all the things we loved; warmed by all the things that were special to us.”

“Thank you for being there for Suzanne.”