South Orange Community Pool Open to All Residents During Heat Wave

From the Village of South Orange:

In response to the current heat wave and anticipated high temperatures, the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs is opening the South Orange Community Pool to all South Orange residents from Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4.

The pool will be open from Noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 through Friday, July 3, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, to help residents stay cool and safely enjoy the holiday week.

Residents who do not have a 2026 Recreation Membership are welcome to use the pool during these dates but must provide proof of South Orange residency upon entry.

Acceptable forms of proof of residency include:

A valid driver’s license with a South Orange address

Vehicle registration

Auto insurance document

A current utility bill showing a South Orange address

“We’re pleased to make the South Orange Community Pool available to all residents this week and encourage everyone to enjoy it safely,” said Mayor Sheena Collum. “As temperatures remain high, please remember to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged periods outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, stay cool whenever possible, and take extra care of those who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illness.”

Residents should note that the main pool will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, due to a previously scheduled swim meet. The intermediate pool and wading pool will remain open until 8 p.m. that evening.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, as attendance may be higher than usual due to the heat. All guests are expected to follow posted pool rules and staff instructions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Community Pool Open Access

Dates: Wednesday, July 1 – Saturday, July 4

Wednesday, July 1 – Saturday, July 4 Hours: Wednesday, July 1 – Friday, July 3: Noon. – 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Who Can Attend: All South Orange residents

All South Orange residents Proof of Residency Required for Non-Members: Driver’s license, vehicle registration, auto insurance document, or current utility bill

Driver’s license, vehicle registration, auto insurance document, or current utility bill Special Notice: The main pool will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 for a scheduled swim meet. The intermediate and wading pools will remain open until 8 p.m.

For additional information, please contact the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs or visit the Village website.

South Orange encourages all residents to sign up here for alerts for any additional announcements related to the expected heatwave.