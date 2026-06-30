HEAT ALERT: Maplewood Will Announce Pool Openings to Non-Member Residents on a Daily Basis

From Maplewood Township, NJ:

Heat Advisory – General Info / Cooling Centers / Maplewood Pool / Resources

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch from tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, through the evening of Sunday, July 5. An Extreme Heat Watch is issued when the combination of heat and humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. You can view the 7-day forecast for Maplewood, NJ here.

Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. If you don’t have home air conditioning, continue to seek out cool spaces (see Cooling Resources section below) each day as long as it remains hot, and for a few days after if your home is still hot.

As always, check on vulnerable friends, family & neighbors. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk of heat-related illnesses (HRI). Learn the signs at NJ Dept. of Health: Preventing Heat Related Illnesses (Prevenir la Insolacion)

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

Lastly, remember that heat stroke is an emergency – in cases of heat stroke, call 9-1-1.

COOLING RESOURCES

MAPLEWOOD LIBRARY: Residents looking for a cooling center can visit the Maplewood Memorial Library at 51 Baker Street or the Hilton Branch Library at 1688 Springfield Avenue. A full schedule of hours can be found on the library’s website, www.maplewoodlibrary.org.

MAPLEWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT: When necessary, including when the library is closed, Maplewood Police Dept. can open a cooling center for residents. Residents experiencing a heat emergency can also access Maplewood Police Department’s non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234, or visit Maplewood Police Headquarters at 1618 Springfield Avenue.

MAPLEWOOD POOL: Due to the extreme heat forecast, the Maplewood Community Pool will be open to all Maplewood residents, regardless of membership, today, Tuesday, June 30, beginning at 4:00 pm, until the pool is at capacity. Non-member residents must bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency. Separate check-in lines will be established for members and for non-member residents. Non-resident guests are only permitted when accompanied by pool members, and must purchase guest passes. During periods of extreme heat, the decision to open the pool to non-member residents will be made and announced daily, and is dependent on pool staffing and programming. Please bring a lawn chair; Freeman’s Poolside at the snack bar will be open as well.

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