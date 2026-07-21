Maplewood PD Blotter: Pickett’s Burglarized Twice; More Auto Thefts and an Assault on a Juvenile

From the Maplewood Police Department

Police Blotter for June 30 – July 8, 2026

July 7, 2026 to July 8, 2026, COMMERCIAL BURGLARY: Pickett’s Village Bar at 2208 Millburn Avenue was burglarized twice — once on July 7 and again on July 8. On July 7, at approximately 8:25 a.m., patrols responded to Pickett’s on a report of a commercial burglary. The caller reported that they observed the rear door of the business shattered. Patrols arrived on scene and conducted an interior check and confirmed that the business had been burglarized. The owner was notified and later responded to the scene. In the early morning hours of the next day (1:42 a.m. on July 8), while conducting checks at the Pickett’s, patrols observed a large amount of glass on the sidewalk directly in front of the business. On scene investigation confirmed that the business had been burglarized. The owner was notified of the incident and later responded to the scene. Through investigation the Maplewood Police Department was able to identify the suspect as a 43-year-old Irvington man, who was subsequently charged with 2c:18-2A(1), 2c:17-3A(1), and 2c:5-5A and transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

July 7, 2026, MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: At approximately 9:30 p.m., patrols responded to the Wawa on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle was left running and unsecured in front of the Wawa. Video footage depicted three male juveniles enter the vehicle and flee East bound on Springfield Ave. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Departments Youth Aid Bureau.

July 4, 2026, MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: At approximately 5:10 p.m., patrols responded to a Van Ness Court residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The caller reported that she had parked her vehicle across from the residence during the overnight hours and when she returned the vehicle was missing. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Departments Detective Bureau.

July 1, 2026, DUI ARREST: Patrols, while canvassing the area for a previously reported LSA (leaving the scene) at the Maplewood Country Club, located a vehicle matching the description provided with consistent damage to the accident parked in front of a residence on South Crescents. The driver was seated in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. After further investigation, a 53-year-old Maplewood man was placed under arrest, and subsequently issued (4) summons; Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident, Failure to Report a Motor Vehicle Accident, and Reckless Driving. He was then and released to his wife after being transported to MPD HQ.

July 1, 2026, ASSAULT: At approximately 6:09 p.m., patrols responded to the area of Springfield Avenue and Boyden Avenue on a report of an assault. The juvenile victim reported that he had been physically assaulted by a group of male subjects. The victim reported that he was thrown to the ground and then punched and kicked several times in the head and neck area. The victim was transported to MPD for safekeeping and was evaluated by South Essex Fire Department. The victim’s mother responded to MPD and refused further medical attention. This incident is still under investigation by the Maplewood Police Departments Youth Aid Bureau.

June 30, 2026, RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY: At 2:22 a.m., patrols responded to a Ridgewood Terrace residence on a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported that the homes security alarm was activated and when he went downstairs, he observed the front door and living room window wide open. The caller then observed his wife’s vehicle being backed out of the driveway. The caller reported that the living room window was left ajar during the over night hours. The caller further reported that his motor vehicle was also stolen from the residence. This incident is still under investigation by the Maplewood Police Departments Detective Bureau

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Blue Envelope Program is a safety initiative designed to help individuals with Autism or other communication differences during interactions with law enforcement, especially during traffic stops. For more information, please contact the Community Engagement Unit at Ext: 7923

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.