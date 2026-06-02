South Orange Police Department Offers Junior Police Academy July 27-31; Applications Open

From the South Orange Police Department:

The South Orange Police Department is bringing back the South Orange Junior Police Academy this summer, from July 27 to July 31, which is open to South Orange residents ages 10–13.

Participants will experience a week of hands-on activities, leadership development, safety education, team-building exercises, visits from specialized police units, and opportunities to connect directly with South Orange police officers.

Additional highlights include field trips to Sky Zone, the Somerset Patriots and the Liberty Science Center. Lunch is provided each day at no cost to families.

Applications are available for pickup at South Orange Police Headquarters at 201 South Orange Avenue.

Question? Contact Detective Nasisi at [email protected].