Achieve Foundation Celebrates 2025-26 Volunteer Tutors

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood:

On Monday, June 1, 2026, the Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood gathered to celebrate their amazing volunteers at the Achieve Volunteer Tutor Appreciation Reception. “Our volunteers are the foundation of this program,” said Achieve’s Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri. “By sharing their time and talents, they helped us reach more than 480 students this year and created meaningful opportunities for academic growth and connection. We are deeply appreciative of their dedication.”.

Kiaira Harris, Achieve’s Volunteer Tutor Program Manager, welcomed the tutors, guests, and members of the community to the Columbia High School (CHS) Alumni Commons and talked about the genuine commitment that the tutors have to their students. She noted the new partnership Achieve has formed with the Maplewood Memorial Library and the success of the drop-in homework help program this year, noting how excited they are to do it again next year.

During this school year, more than 430 tutors volunteered their time and knowledge to students across the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools. Volunteer tutors work with SOMSD students across a wide range of academic subjects, providing both educational and social support during weekly sessions. They help reinforce classroom instruction, assist with homework and assignments, and strengthen organizational and time-management skills.

“Our volunteers play a vital role in helping students build confidence, develop strong study habits, and reach their academic goals,” said Ms. Harris. “Their dedication, along with the commitment of our site supervisors, creates meaningful opportunities for students to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.”

While the evening was dedicated to celebrating all program volunteers, the event also featured special recognitions. Award recipients included tutors who were nominated by Achieve site supervisors and were selected by an awards committee:

The Kohl Angelo Award , established in memory of an MMS student who passed away in 2012, is given to outstanding middle school tutors: Erik Sysel, Adam Sysel, Evelyn Forbes and Clara Hoffmann (pictured below L-R) each received awards for their efforts as committed tutors this year.

The Dubrow Awards are named for the late David Dubrow, a longtime champion of the Achieve Volunteer Tutor Program. This year’s winners include Joshua Akiode, Anna Campion, Hayden Chiang, Alexa Easington, Max Fraidstern, Santos Garner, Tabitha Ginsberg, Chloe Guillaume, Lila Hammer, Imy Houseworth, Nathaniel Kraemer, Elizabeth Leahy, Zoe Lerner, Bea Lombardi, Teddy O’Brien, Elim Pierre, Chloe Regas, and Logan Wechsler. We were grateful to have David’s wife, Fran Dubrow, in attendance to help honor these outstanding tutors alongside Achieve’s Founder, Deborah Prinz.

The Stellar Seniors Awards recognize graduating tutors who volunteered with Achieve for three or more years: Karol Aglia, Emma Brochin, Marguerite Carter, Alice Cohen, Emma Eisenberg, Scarlett Fridland, Santos Garner, Ayla Katz, Emerie Katz, Ella Kohol, Lillian Kyle, Lola Leonard, Emerson Meda, Georgia Mischkot, Teddy O’Brien, Anastasia Patti-Aquino, Amina Swarns, Maya Vijayvergiya, Rebecca Weinfeld, Zoe Zaslow-Braverman, and Shana Zhu.

The celebration included a pair of stellar student performances. The CHS Infinite Step Team entertained the attendees with a dynamic and energetic performance, and the CHS a capella group Unaccompanied Minors charmed the audience with two songs, including a rousing rendition of “Golden.”

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The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has raised over $4.5 million for programs that support public education in our two towns. To learn more or donate, please visit achievefoundation.org.